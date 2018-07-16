Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Meet Australia’s newest snake

Cosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago

Visitors to Australia are often told the place is full of animals that can kill you. Well, now there’s another one. Andrew Masterson reports.

Australia has a new venomous snake – and it may already be threatened

Phys.org - 5 hours ago

The ink has not yet dried on a scientific paper describing a new species of snake, yet the reptile may already be in danger of extinction due to mining.

Australia has a new venomous snake -- And it may already be threatened, ScienceDaily - 42 minutes ago
Australia has a new venomous snake -- And it may already be threatened, Eurekalert - 3 hours ago

Australia discovers a new venomous snake, but it's in danger - CNET

CNET - 42 minutes ago

Scientists hope this bandy-bandy snake won't be lost to hisstory.

New venomous snake species found in Australia

UPI - 2 hours ago

Scientists have discovered a new species of bandy-bandy snake, {i:Vermicella parscauda}, on a remote peninsula in Australia's Far North.

