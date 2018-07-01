Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
X-ray triggered nano-bubbles to target cancer

Phys.org - 3 hours ago

Innovative drug filled nano-bubbles, able to be successfully triggered in the body by X-rays, have been developed by researchers, paving the way for a new range of cancer treatments for patients.

X-rays burst chemo-filled nanobubbles for targeted cancer drug delivery

Gizmag - 8 hours ago

Researchers at the Center for Nanoscale BioPhotonics (CNBP) have developed a new targeted treatment for cancer. Chemotherapy drugs are wrapped in "nano-bubbles" called liposomes, which ...

