Microsoft urges regulation of face-recognizing tech Phys.org - 9 hours ago Microsoft's chief legal officer on Friday called for regulation of facial recognition technology due to the risk to privacy and human rights.

Microsoft calls for regulation of facial recognition, saying it’s too risky to leave to tech industry alone The Washington Post - Fri 13 Jul 18 On Friday, company president Brad Smith urged lawmakers in a blog post to form a bipartisan and expert commission that could set standards and ward against abuses of face recognition, in which ...

Microsoft calls for facial recognition technology rules given 'potential for abuse' Guardian.co.uk - 16 hours ago President Brad Smith warns authorities might track, investigate or arrest people based on flawed evidenceMicrosoft has called for facial recognition technology to be regulated by government, ...

ACLU calls for a moratorium on government use of facial recognition technologies TechCrunch - 23 hours ago Technology executives are pleading with the government to give them guidance on how to use facial recognition technologies, and now the American Civil Liberties Union is weighing in. On the ...

Microsoft exec: Government should regulate facial recognition tech - CNET CNET - 24 hours ago The cameras are watching you. Who'll watch the cameras?

Microsoft calls on Congress to regulate facial recognition Engadget - Fri 13 Jul 18 In a blog post today, Microsoft President Brad Smith called for Congress to begin considering regulation of facial recognition technology, calling it "the technology of the moment" ...

Microsoft seeks regulation of facial recognition technology Reuters Technology - Fri 13 Jul 18 Microsoft Corp on Friday called for government regulation of facial recognition technology and for laws governing its acceptable uses.

As facial recognition technology becomes pervasive, Microsoft (yes, Microsoft) issues a call for regulation TechCrunch - Fri 13 Jul 18 Technology companies have a privacy problem. They’re terribly good at invading ours and terribly negligent at protecting their own. And with the push by technologists to map, identify ...

Microsoft says it doesn’t work on ICE facial recognition and calls for regulation The Verge - Fri 13 Jul 18 After a confusing series of communications, Microsoft said today that, contrary to claims in a company blog post, the services it provides to Immigration and Customs Enforcement ...

Microsoft calls for government regulation to prevent abuse of facial recognition tech Telegraph.co.uk Tech - 4 hours ago