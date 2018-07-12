What Is A Blazar? It's Like Staring Down The Barrel Of A Black Hole

What Is A Blazar? It's Like Staring Down The Barrel Of A Black HoleDiscover Magazine - 24 minutes ago
On Thursday, researchers announced that they’d caught a single, tiny, high-energy particle called a neutrino that had rained down on Earth from a supermassive black hole some 4 billion light-years ...
Source of cosmic 'ghost' particle revealedBBC News - 25 minutes ago
Researchers believe a galactic "monster" is a source of cosmic neutrinos detected on Earth.
A distant galaxy is spewing neutrinos straight at usCosmos Magazine - 1 hours ago
Antarctic detector finds a possible link between high-energy fundamental particles and a violent “blazar”. Phil Dooley reports.
Ghost particle sent from deep in space could change our understanding of the universe, scientists revealThe Independent - 1 hours ago
The neutrino was flung out of a 'blazar': a jet spewing forth from a supermassive black hole
A high-energy neutrino has been traced to its galactic birthplaceScienceNews - 1 hours ago
The high-energy particle was born in a blazar 4 billion light-years away, scientists report.
More than century-old riddle resolved—a blazar is a source of high-energy neutrinosPhys.org - 1 hours ago
An international team of scientists has found the first evidence of a source of high-energy cosmic neutrinos, ghostly subatomic particles that can travel unhindered for billions of light years ...
VERITAS supplies critical piece to neutrino discovery puzzlePhys.org - 1 hours ago
The VERITAS array has confirmed the detection of high-energy gamma rays from the vicinity of a supermassive black hole located in a distant galaxy, TXS 0506+056. While these detections are relatively ...
High-energy rays that have baffled scientists for 100 years are traced to giant elliptical galaxyDaily Mail - 54 minutes ago
Discovering the ghost-like particle could provide an entirely new way of looking at the cosmos. It was found using the IceCube observatory, a huge facility sunk a mile beneath the surface ...
Scientists Just Identified the First Blazing Source of Ghostly Cosmic NeutrinosLivescience - 55 minutes ago
An international team of astronomers have pinpointed a supermassive black hole at the center of a distant galaxy as the first known source for the ghostly particles.
Ghostly particles give scientists new understanding of universeReuters - 55 minutes ago
A breakthrough in the study of ghostly particles called high-energy neutrinos that traverse space, zipping unimpeded through people, planets and whole galaxies, is giving scientists an audacious ...
Astronomers trace the source of a high-energy particle that slammed into EarthThe Verge - 1 hours ago
Astronomers may have discovered the deep-space origin of a mysterious high-energy particle that plunged straight through Earth last year. The tiny particle, known as a neutrino, ...
Here's Why the Neutrino Discovery Is a Big DealSPACE.com - 1 hours ago
Scientists have spotted an incredibly energetic, incredibly tiny "ghost" particle called a neutrino flying through Antarctic ice and traced it back to its origins to a specific blazar, but why ...
High-Energy 'Ghost Particle' Traced to Distant Galaxy in Astronomy BreakthroughSPACE.com - 1 hours ago
Astronomers have traced a high-energy neutrino to its cosmic source for the first time ever, solving a century-old mystery in the process.
Tracing a Neutrino to Its Source: The Discovery in PicturesSPACE.com - 1 hours ago
On July 12, 2018, researchers announced that they had traced a high-energy neutrino to its extragalactic source for the first time, using a system of detectors buried in Antarctic ice. See images ...
Watch Astrophysics ‘Breakthrough’ AnnouncementGeek.com - Wed 11 Jul 18
Tune in today as a team of international astrophysicists unveil a “breakthrough” discovery. The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) is hosting a press conference to announce recent ...
An Astrophysics 'Breakthrough' Will Be Unveiled Thursday. Here's How to Watch.SPACE.com - Tue 10 Jul 18
An international team of astrophysicists will reveal a major discovery Thursday (July 12), and you can watch the announcement live.
What's a Blazar? A Galactic Bakery for Cosmic RaysWired Science - 1 hours ago
Astrophysicists have traced the origin of some of Earth’s cosmic rays to a blazar 4 billion light years away.
A cosmic particle spewed from a distant galaxy strikes EarthAstronomy.com - 1 hours ago
The rare detection of a high-energy neutrino hints at how these strange particles are created.
Blazars explainedAstronomy.com - 1 hours ago
What is it like to stare down the barrel of a black hole?
Q&A: Berkeley Lab's Spencer Klein Talks About IceCube Then and Now, and What's NextNewswise - 55 minutes ago
In this Q&A, Berkeley Lab physicist Spencer Klein, who has been a part of the IceCube collaboration since 2004, discusses Berkeley Lab's historic contributions to IceCube, and IceCube's contributions ...
IceCube neutrinos point to long-sought cosmic ray acceleratorScience Blog - 1 hours ago
An international team of scientists, including a Michigan State University physicist, has found the first evidence of a source of high-energy cosmic neutrinos, ghostly subatomic particles that ...