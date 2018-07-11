Romans Might Have Been First Commercial Whalers

Romans Might Have Been First Commercial WhalersDiscover Magazine - 19 hours ago
In the second century, the Greco-Roman writer Oppian described men in rowboats thrusting harpoons into a “sea monster,” which is then roped and towed to shore. At the time, the Romans ...
Ancient Romans may have killed off whale species in the MediterraneanNewscientist - 24 hours ago
Two whales species absent from the Mediterranean today were common there 2,000 years ago - did Roman whalers kick-start their demise?
Were the Romans the first whale hunters?BBC News - Wed 11 Jul 18
Whale bones unearthed at Roman ruins suggest whales were present around the shores of the Roman Empire.
Ancient bones reveal two whale species lost from the Mediterranean SeaPhys.org - Tue 10 Jul 18
Two thousand years ago the Mediterranean Sea was a haven for two species of whale which have since virtually disappeared from the North Atlantic, a new study analysing ancient bones suggests.Ancient bones reveal 2 whale species lost from the Mediterranean Sea, ScienceDaily - 22 hours ago
Pliny the Elder wasn't crazy after all. There were whales in the MediterraneanFOXNews - 21 hours ago
Scientists have questioned the credibility of Pliny the Elder's now 2,000-year-old account of orcas hunting whale calves near the Strait of Gibraltar, since those marine mammals aren't known ...
Pliny the Elder Wasn't Crazy After All. There Were Whales in the Mediterranean.Livescience - Wed 11 Jul 18
A new archaeological finding suggests Pliny the Elder knew exactly what he was talking about.
Roman fish salting workshops reveal two whale species lost from the MediterraneanZME Science - Wed 11 Jul 18
The discovery stands to change our understanding of the Roman fishing industry and the history of two endangered whale species.
Did the Romans hunt WHALES? Ancient bones reveal the Mediterranean was a haven for giant mammalsDaily Mail - Tue 10 Jul 18
Researchers from the University of York used ancient DNA analysis and collagen fingerprinting to identify the bones belonging to the North Atlantic right whale and the Atlantic grey whale. ...
Romans may have hunted Mediterranean whales to near-extinctionUPI - Wed 11 Jul 18
Ancient whale bones recovered from Roman ruins suggests gray and right whales were present in the Mediterranean -- and were early victims of whale hunting.