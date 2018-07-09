Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Astronomers Discover the Brightest Early Galaxy Ever

Discover Magazine - 7 hours ago

The early universe is a mystery. It's quite literally surrounded by a veil that obscures its distant, early light. But a new glimmer through that void could give us a glimpse into this mysterious ...

Plasma-spewing quasar shines light on universe's youth, early galaxy formation

Phys.org - 12 hours ago

Carnegie's Eduardo Bañados led a team that found a quasar with the brightest radio emission ever observed in the early universe, due to it spewing out a jet of extremely fast-moving material.

Superbright quasar could shed light on universe's youth

FOXNews - 9 hours ago

A newfound quasar is blasting out the brightest radio emissions ever observed in the early universe, new research reports.

Distant quasar providing clues to early-universe conditions

Eurekalert - 10 hours ago

The sharp radio 'vision' of the VLBA gives astronomers a detailed look at a galaxy as it appeared when the Universe was a small fraction of its current age, providing clues about conditions ...

