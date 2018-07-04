Viable Embryos Created With Northern White Rhino Sperm in the Lab

Viable Embryos Created With Northern White Rhino Sperm in the LabThe Scientist - 1 hours ago
Researchers froze the fertilized eggs, taken from southern white rhinos, in hopes of preserving the near-extinct northern subspecies.
Researchers create hybrid embryos of endangered white rhinosScienceNews - 3 hours ago
Scientists have created the first rhino embryos, providing a small glimmer of hope for the nearly extinct northern white rhinoceros.
Rhino IVF Could Resurrect Earth’s Most Endangered MammalDiscover Magazine - 4 hours ago
The Northern White Rhino is basically extinct — just two living females remain — yet scientists announced Wednesday that they’ve found a way to bring the species back from the brink. In ...
Hybrid embryos made to save the doomed northern white rhinoNewscientist - 4 hours ago
Biologists have created hybrid rhino embryos as a first step towards creating pure northern rhino embryos and are confident they can save the species from the brink
Scientists create embryos, hope to save near-extinct rhinoPhys.org - 4 hours ago
Months after the death of Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, scientists said Wednesday they have grown embryos containing DNA of his kind, hoping to save the subspecies from ...
Embryo breakthrough 'can save northern white rhino'BBC News - 5 hours ago
The loss of the endangered northern white rhino could be reversed by IVF, say scientists.
Hybrid embryos of 'doomed' northern white rhino have been created in a labDaily Mail - 5 hours ago
Researchers led by Dr Thomas Hildebrandt from the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research in Berlin have successfully developed rhinoceros embryos to the blastocyst stage.
Scientists hope test-tube embryos can save near-extinct white rhinoReuters - 5 hours ago
LONDON (Reuters) - Scientists have created hybrid embryos from the sperm of near-extinct northern white rhinoceroses in the laboratory, hoping they can ultimately help save the species.