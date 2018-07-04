Einstein Right Again: Even the Heaviest Objects Fall the Same Way

Einstein Right Again: Even the Heaviest Objects Fall the Same WayDiscover Magazine - 34 minutes ago
A pulsar orbited by a white dwarf star, which are both orbited by another white dwarf, provide confirmation of the principle of universality of free fall.Discovery News - 2 hours ago
Astronomers have given one of Einstein's predictions on gravity its most stringent test yet. By precisely tracking the meanderings of three stars in a single system -- two white dwarf stars ...Even Phenomenally Dense Neutron Stars Fall Like a Feather, Newswise - 2 hours ago
In a novel test of Einstein's theory of general relativity, an international group of astronomers has demonstrated that the theory holds up, even for a massive three-star system.