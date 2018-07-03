Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Uranus hit by huge object that tilted it to the side, scientists find

The Independent - 15 hours ago

The violent impact might also explain why the planet is so cold

Ancient Uranus may have been struck by a protoplanet with twice the mass of Earth

Gizmag - Mon 2 Jul 18

According to the results of a new study, Uranus may have survived a dramatic collision with an impactor twice, or even three times the size of Earth roughly four billion years ago, back ...

'Cataclysmic' collision shaped Uranus' evolution

Phys.org - Mon 2 Jul 18

Uranus was hit by a massive object roughly twice the size of Earth that caused the planet to tilt and could explain its freezing temperatures, according to new research.

'Cataclysmic' collision shaped Uranus' evolution, SpaceDaily - 5 hours ago
'Cataclysmic' collision shaped Uranus' evolution, ScienceDaily - 15 hours ago

‘Cataclysmic Collision’ may be the reason Uranus is so darn lopsided

USA today - 9 hours ago

New supercomputer simulations help support a theory that suggests a massive rogue planet collided with Uranus when the solar system was still forming. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

'Cataclysmic' collision turned Uranus on its side 4 billion years ago

USA today - 15 hours ago

Talk about a big bang. A "cataclysmic" collision some 4 billion years ago between Uranus and another massive object forever changed the evolution of the giant planet, a new study suggests. Uranus, ...

Uranus may have collided with a cosmic body twice the size of Earth, explaining its unusual tilt

ZME Science - 19 hours ago

The icy gas giant likely collided with a massive cosmic body about 4 billion years ago.

Simulation confirms Uranus' tilted orbit was caused by 'cataclysmic' collision with another planet

Daily Mail - Mon 2 Jul 18

Astronomers from Durham University led an international team of experts for the the first high-resolution computer simulations of different massive collisions with the ice giant.

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer