Uranus hit by huge object that tilted it to the side, scientists find The Independent - 15 hours ago The violent impact might also explain why the planet is so cold

Ancient Uranus may have been struck by a protoplanet with twice the mass of Earth Gizmag - Mon 2 Jul 18 According to the results of a new study, Uranus may have survived a dramatic collision with an impactor twice, or even three times the size of Earth roughly four billion years ago, back ...

'Cataclysmic' collision shaped Uranus' evolution Phys.org - Mon 2 Jul 18 Uranus was hit by a massive object roughly twice the size of Earth that caused the planet to tilt and could explain its freezing temperatures, according to new research. 'Cataclysmic' collision shaped Uranus' evolution, SpaceDaily - 5 hours ago

‘Cataclysmic Collision’ may be the reason Uranus is so darn lopsided USA today - 9 hours ago New supercomputer simulations help support a theory that suggests a massive rogue planet collided with Uranus when the solar system was still forming.

'Cataclysmic' collision turned Uranus on its side 4 billion years ago USA today - 15 hours ago Talk about a big bang. A "cataclysmic" collision some 4 billion years ago between Uranus and another massive object forever changed the evolution of the giant planet, a new study suggests. Uranus, ...

Uranus may have collided with a cosmic body twice the size of Earth, explaining its unusual tilt ZME Science - 19 hours ago The icy gas giant likely collided with a massive cosmic body about 4 billion years ago.