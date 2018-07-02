Asteroid belt may be remains of half a dozen ancient planets Gizmag - 3 hours ago They might seem like boring old rocks, but asteroids and meteorites have some fascinating stories to tell about the history of the solar system. New research from the University of Florida ...

Study reveals the 'secret' origins of asteroids that fly past Earth The Independent - Mon 2 Jul 18 'If ever one of these comes towards the earth, and we want to deflect it, we need to know what its nature is'

Study reveals secret origins of asteroids and meteorites Phys.org - Mon 2 Jul 18 Most asteroids and meteorites originate from the splintering of a handful of minor planets formed during the infancy of our solar system, a new study shows.

Meteorites on Earth may come from just a handful of early lost worlds FOXNews - 16 hours ago Nearly every meteorite that falls onto Earth may ultimately come from a half dozen or so lost worlds that splintered apart soon after the birth of the solar system, a new study finds. Meteorites on Earth May Come from Just a Handful of Early Lost Worlds, SPACE.com - 20 hours ago



Most objects in the asteroid belt come from a handful of wrecked ancient planets ZME Science - 18 hours ago Asteroids have families too.

The wreckage of a few ancient planets formed the asteroid belt Engadget - Mon 2 Jul 18 It's exciting to watch Japan's Hayabusa 2 craft close in on its chosen asteroid and start surveying it from up close, but we can still learn things about them from down here. ...

Most of Earth's meteorites came from just five or six ancient planets Daily Mail - Mon 2 Jul 18 The Florida researchers say the breakup of these planets is responsible for at least 85 percent of 200,000 asteroids in the inner asteroid belt.