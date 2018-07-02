Asteroid belt may be remains of half a dozen ancient planets

Asteroid belt may be remains of half a dozen ancient planetsGizmag - 3 hours ago
They might seem like boring old rocks, but asteroids and meteorites have some fascinating stories to tell about the history of the solar system. New research from the University of Florida ...
'If ever one of these comes towards the earth, and we want to deflect it, we need to know what its nature is'
Most asteroids and meteorites originate from the splintering of a handful of minor planets formed during the infancy of our solar system, a new study shows.
Nearly every meteorite that falls onto Earth may ultimately come from a half dozen or so lost worlds that splintered apart soon after the birth of the solar system, a new study finds.
Asteroids have families too.
It's exciting to watch Japan's Hayabusa 2 craft close in on its chosen asteroid and start surveying it from up close, but we can still learn things about them from down here. ...
The Florida researchers say the breakup of these planets is responsible for at least 85 percent of 200,000 asteroids in the inner asteroid belt.
Space And that’s only the inner asteroid belt. Families can be out there in so many ways, with foibles, feuds, and funny anecdotes about that time Aunt Suzy did that thing. ...