Google Doodle For Gottfried Leibniz

Google Doodle For Gottfried LeibniziProgrammer - 2 hours ago
Today's Google Doodle is a homage to German mathematician, Gottfried Leibniz, who was born on July 1st 1646. He is renowned for developing the modern forms of differential and integral calculus. ...
Google Doodle celebrates mathematician Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 4 hours ago
Born 372 years ago, he refined the numerical system modern computers are based on.
Google celebrates Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz, the man behind the modern-day binary systemThe Hindu - 15 hours ago
Google on Sunday paid homage to German mathematician-philosopher Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz on the occasion of his 372nd birth anniversary.Leibniz was