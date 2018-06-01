Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Great white spotted off Spain in decades first: marine group

Phys.org - 3 hours ago

A great white shark was spotted in waters off Spain's Balearic Islands this week in what is the first such sighting by scientists in at least 30 years, a marine conservation group said Saturday.

First confirmed sighting of a great white shark off Majorca in 40 years

BBC News - 13 hours ago

The last time a great white shark was spotted near Spain's Balearic Islands was in 1976.

Massive great white shark measuring 16ft long is spotted swimming off the coast of Majorca

Daily Mail - Fri 29 Jun 18

Scientific expedition Alnitak said it located located and documented the shark eight miles off southern Majorca in waters close to the Cabrera National Park.

