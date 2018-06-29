Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Tinder bolsters its security to ward off hacks and blackmail

TechCrunch - 1 hours ago

This week, Tinder responded to a letter from Oregon Senator Ron Wyden calling for the company to seal up security loopholes in its app that could lead to blackmail and other privacy incursions. ...

Tinder finally encrypted everyone’s photos

The Verge - 2 hours ago

Tinder’s parent company Match Group publicly announced today, in a letter to Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), that it is now encrypting photos sent between Tinder’s servers and its app. ...

Tinder gets better protection against hackers spying on your love life - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 3 hours ago

Practice safe swiping.

Tinder finally swipes right on standard cybersecurity practices

Fastcompany Tech - 3 hours ago

The dating app added encryption and other security updates after researchers demonstrated how hackers can infiltrate it. Welcome to 2015, Tinder! The Match Group-owned dating app just confirmed ...

