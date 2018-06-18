Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Interstellar visitor ‘Oumuamua may be a comet, not an asteroid

Newscientist - 8 hours ago

The path of the “interstellar asteroid” discovered last year can’t be explained by gravity alone - it was also pushed along by gas, so it might actually be a comet

Comet or asteroid? Scientists ID interstellar visitor

Phys.org - 9 hours ago

Last year's visitor from another star system—a cigar-shaped object briefly tumbling through our cosmic neck of the woods—has now been identified as a comet.

Twist in the tail: ‘Oumuamua was a comet, not an asteroid

Cosmos Magazine - 9 hours ago

Calculations show solar system visitor was made of ice, not rock, and definitely wasn’t piloted by aliens. Richard A Lovett reports.

Interstellar visitor's identity solved

BBC News - 9 hours ago

'Oumuamua's shifting identity may reveal details about other solar systems.

First interstellar immigrant to our solar system got mysterious speed boost as it passed

Daily Mail - 7 hours ago

The cigar-shaped object, named 'Oumuamua, was spotted by the Haleakala observatory in Hawaii on October 19 last year. Now they have found it got a strange speed boost while passing through. ...

Weird visitor from outer space – 'Oumuamua – was a comet after all

USA today - 8 hours ago

The weird outer-space object that flew through our solar system last year was a comet after all, scientists reported Wednesday in a new study. The travelling body, named &apos;Oumuamua&nbsp;(Hawaiian ...

Interstellar Visitor 'Oumuamua Is a Comet After All

SPACE.com - 9 hours ago

It turns out that 'Oumuamua, our first known interstellar visitor, is a comet after all.

Cigar-shaped interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua classified as comet

Reuters - 9 hours ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The reddish cigar-shaped object called 'Oumuamua spotted last year tumbling through space is a comet, scientists said on Wednesday, solving the mystery over how to classify ...

The interstellar space rock that mystified astronomers is actually a comet

The Verge - 9 hours ago

A mysterious space rock, first spotted in 2017, bewildered astronomers — was it an icy comet, a rocky asteroid, or something entirely new? As the object, called ‘Oumuamua, hurtles ...

Interstellar asteroid is really a comet

ESA - 9 hours ago

An object from another star system that made a brief appearance in our skies guised as an asteroid turns out to be a tiny interstellar comet.

`Oumuamua gets a boost

ScienceDaily - 3 hours ago

`Oumuamua, the first interstellar object discovered in the Solar System, is moving away from the Sun faster than expected. This anomalous behavior was detected by a worldwide astronomical collaboration. ...

Hubble sees `Oumuamua getting a boost, Eurekalert - 8 hours ago
ESO's VLT sees `Oumuamua getting a boost, Eurekalert - 8 hours ago

Is the interstellar asteroid really a comet?

Eurekalert - 6 hours ago

The interstellar object Oumuamua was discovered back on Oct. 19, 2017, but the puzzle of its true nature has taken months to unravel, and may never be fully solved.Meaning 'scout from the distant ...

Our solar system's first known interstellar object gets unexpected speed boost

Eurekalert - 7 hours ago

Using observations from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and ground-based observatories, an international team of scientists have confirmed ?Oumuamua (oh-MOO-ah-MOO-ah), the first known interstellar ...

