Bumblebees found to do better in urban settings than in agricultural areas

Phys.org - 13 hours ago

A team of researchers with the University of London and Imperial College London has found through field experiments that bumblebee colonies tend to do better in urban environments than agricultural ...

Bumblebees in cities are healthier than those in the countryside

Newscientist - 17 hours ago

Cities provide a refuge for bumblebees, which have been found to grow bigger colonies and store more food in urban areas than they do in the countryside

City bees do better than country bees

Cosmos Magazine - Tue 26 Jun 18

UK research finds wild pollinators have more reproductive success in built-up areas than the countryside. Andrew Masterson reports. 

