IBM to release world's largest facial analytics dataset Phys.org - 13 hours ago Society is paying more attention than ever to the question of bias in artificial intelligence systems, and particularly those used to recognize and analyze images of faces. At IBM, we are ...

IBM hopes to fight bias in facial recognition with new diverse dataset The Verge - 12 hours ago dBias is a big problem in facial recognition, with studies showing that commercial systems are more accurate if you’re white and male. Part of the reason for this is a lack of ...

Microsoft's improved facial recognition tech aims for inclusion - CNET CNET - 12 hours ago The technology now works better across all skin tones and genders. Because everyone deserves to be tracked by computers.

Microsoft improves facial recognition software following backlash Daily Mail - 15 hours ago Specialists from Microsoft's New York research lab has revised datasets used to train the system, as well as gathered new data that focused specifically on skin tone, gender and age. ...

Microsoft improves facial recognition across skin tones, gender Engadget - Tue 26 Jun 18 Facial recognition is everywhere. The technology is used in China to make kids pay attention and in California to order burgers. You can of course use your face to unlock your iPhone, ...

Microsoft’s facial recognition can better identify people with darker skin tones The Verge - Tue 26 Jun 18 Microsoft says its facial recognition tools are getting better at identifying people with darker skin tones than before, according to a company blog post today. The error rates ...

Microsoft’s facial recognition just got better at identifying people with dark skin TechCrunch - Tue 26 Jun 18 Microsoft’s facial recognition tools just made some significant technological strides, though the timing probably couldn’t be worse. On Tuesday, the company revealed in a blog post ...