AI trained on 3500 years of games finally beats humans at Dota 2 Newscientist - 14 hours ago AI finally beats the world’s best amateurs at the video game Dota 2, after playing 180-years’ worth of games every day for 19 days

A team of AI algorithms just crushed expert humans in a complex computer game MIT Technology Review - 18 hours ago Algorithms capable of collaboration and teamwork can outmaneuver human teams.

OpenAI To Challenge DotA 2 Professionals At The International Ubergizmo - 8 hours ago AI has come a long way from back in the day where when you played games against computer opponents, usually after a while you can learn their patterns and habits and will eventually have no ...

OpenAI has a Dota 2 team consisting of self-taught bots than can beat top amateur teams Techspot - 10 hours ago This time around multiple bots come together to work cooperatively in 5v5 Dota faceoffs against human teams. This is significantly different from the previous challenge of 1v1 because multiplayer ...

OpenAI’s ‘Dota 2’ neural nets are defeating human opponents TechCrunch - 11 hours ago Artificially intelligent systems taking on human competitors is a grand tradition of computer science, thankfully we’re still in the cute stages that don’t feel quite like War Games ...

OpenAI Bots Are Decimating Human Players With Ninja-Like Precision In Dota 2 HotHardware - 14 hours ago It's not quite the Skynet that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has warned us about, but researchers from the Musk-based OpenAI initiative have made a breakthrough in AI algorithms using Dota 2 as a testbed. ...

Elon Musk's 'Dota 2' AI bots are taking on pro teams Engadget - 15 hours ago The Dota 2 world championship, The Invitational, is fast approaching, and a top team will have a different-looking squad to contend with: a group of artificial intelligence bots. OpenAI, ...