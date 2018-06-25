Get your trusted midterm elections news from us, says Apple

Get your trusted midterm elections news from us, says AppleTechCrunch - 3 hours ago
Apple News has a new old mission: Curating political news and analysis by paying a team of experienced human editors to quality-assess journalism, rather than letting unchecked algorithms run ...
Apple News adds dedicated 2018 US Midterm Elections section - CNETCNET - 4 hours ago
It will focus on fact-based stories curated by its editors.
Apple News has a new section devoted entirely to the 2018 midterm electionsFastcompany Tech - 2 hours ago
November is coming. The 2018 midterm elections are coming, and Apple News is on it. The news service has just launched its 2018 Midterm Elections section, available to readers in the United ...