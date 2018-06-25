Get your trusted midterm elections news from us, says Apple

Apple News has a new old mission: Curating political news and analysis by paying a team of experienced human editors to quality-assess journalism, rather than letting unchecked algorithms run ...

It will focus on fact-based stories curated by its editors.

Fastcompany Tech - 2 hours ago

November is coming. The 2018 midterm elections are coming, and Apple News is on it. The news service has just launched its 2018 Midterm Elections section, available to readers in the United ...