This week in science history: an internet visionary dies Cosmos Magazine - 2 hours ago His focus was military, but Joseph Carl Robnett Licklider research resonates most in the internet and in music recording. Jeff Glorfeld reports.

"World's smallest computer" is a sensor smaller than a grain of sand Gizmag - 13 hours ago

Researchers create world's smallest 'computer' TechXplore - Sat 23 Jun 18 IBM's announcement that they had produced the world's smallest computer back in March raised a few eyebrows at the University of Michigan, home of the previous champion of tiny computing.

The 'Baby' that ushered in modern computer age BBC News - Thu 21 Jun 18 Scientists are celebrating the birth 70 years ago of a machine that kick-started the modern computer age.

Here are some ways to upgrade yourself, one body part at a time MIT Technology Review - Tue 19 Jun 18 Want to use your hand to prove your identity? Become a better skier without any work? Try this.

Intel's Compute Stick is a $119 desktop PC barely bigger than a thumb drive Techspot - Fri 22 Jun 18 The CS125 sports a quad-core Intel Atom X5-Z8300 processor clocked at 1.44GHz (burst up to 1.84GHz) and Intel HD graphics. It has 2GB DDR3L 1600MHz soldered down single-channel memory running ...

How much did a personal computer cost the year you were born? USA today - Fri 22 Jun 18 24/7 Wall Street identified the price of a specific computer representative of each year between 2016 and 1971 -- the year the first personal computer was released.

Tau trailer: Netflix's AI B-movie looks pretty dreadful - CNET CNET - Wed 20 Jun 18 Saw meets HAL in this computer-powered horror flick.

The Google Home and Home Mini are now available in Spain, Ireland, and Austria The Verge - Tue 19 Jun 18 The Google Home and Home Mini are now available for purchase in Spain, Austria, and Ireland. The Google Home will cost €149 ($172.54), while the Home Mini will cost €59 ($68.32). While ...

Finally, a Problem Only Quantum Computers Will Ever Be Able to Solve Wired Science - Sun 24 Jun 18 Computer scientists have been searching for years for a type of problem that a quantum computer can solve but that any possible future classical computer cannot. Now they’ve found one.

Volkswagen Turns To Quantum Computers For Advanced Battery Research CleanTechnica - Tue 19 Jun 18 Volkswagen is pioneering new quantum computing research to speed up development of next generation batteries for its electric vehicles at research centers in San Francisco and Munich.