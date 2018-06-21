Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Moths fly 1000 kilometres with Earth’s magnetic field as a guide

Newscientist - 11 hours ago

Bogong moths are the first insects found to use Earth’s magnetic field to navigate long distances, during their epic migrations across Australia

These Moths Are the First Nocturnal Insect With A Magnetic Compass

Discover Magazine - 11 hours ago

What if you had to find your way through hundreds of miles of unknown territory with only your eyes and a simple compass to guide you? That’s what the Australian Bogong moth does in its annual ...

The first clear evidence of a sense of magnetism in insects

The Economist - 11 hours ago

Compass bearing? BOGONG moths are not as glamorous as monarch butterflies. Their name means “brown” in Dhudhuroa, a now-extinct language once spoken in eastern Australia, where they ...

Bogong moths first insect known to use magnetic sense in long-distance nocturnal migration

Phys.org - 12 hours ago

Each spring, millions of nocturnal Bogong moths hatch across breeding grounds throughout southeastern Australia before flying over 1,000 kilometers through the dark night to reach a limited ...

Watch: Insects also migrate using the Earth's magnetic field

Eurekalert - 11 hours ago

A major international study led by researchers from Lund University in Sweden has proven for the first time that certain nocturnally migrating insects can explore and navigate using the Earth's ...

