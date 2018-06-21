Moths fly 1000 kilometres with Earth’s magnetic field as a guide Newscientist - 11 hours ago Bogong moths are the first insects found to use Earth’s magnetic field to navigate long distances, during their epic migrations across Australia

These Moths Are the First Nocturnal Insect With A Magnetic Compass Discover Magazine - 11 hours ago What if you had to find your way through hundreds of miles of unknown territory with only your eyes and a simple compass to guide you? That’s what the Australian Bogong moth does in its annual ...

The first clear evidence of a sense of magnetism in insects The Economist - 11 hours ago Compass bearing? BOGONG moths are not as glamorous as monarch butterflies. Their name means “brown” in Dhudhuroa, a now-extinct language once spoken in eastern Australia, where they ...

Bogong moths first insect known to use magnetic sense in long-distance nocturnal migration Phys.org - 12 hours ago Each spring, millions of nocturnal Bogong moths hatch across breeding grounds throughout southeastern Australia before flying over 1,000 kilometers through the dark night to reach a limited ...