Ötzi the Iceman's Tools Shed Light on Copper Age Trade Discover Magazine - 6 hours ago Though he died 5300 years ago in the Alps near the Austrian-Italian border, the prehistoric man known as Ötzi the Iceman has had a remarkable afterlife in the sciences. His mummified body chiseled ...

Ötzi the Iceman ran out of rock to make his tools before he died Newscientist - 8 hours ago Ötzi the Iceman, a prehistoric man found mummified in a mountain glacier, was short of crucial supplies in the days and weeks before his violent death

Stone tools from ancient mummy reveal how Copper Age mountain people lived Phys.org - 9 hours ago Stone tools found with a 5,300-year-old frozen mummy from Northern Italy reveal how alpine Copper Age communities lived, according to a study published June 20, 2018 in the open-access journal ... Stone tools from ancient mummy reveal how Copper Age mountain people lived, ScienceDaily - 6 hours ago

