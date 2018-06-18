IBM pits computer against human debaters

IBM pits computer against human debatersTechXplore - 2 hours ago
IBM pitted a computer against two human debaters in the first public demonstration of artificial intelligence technology it's been working on for more than five years.
The latest human-versus-machine matchup involves an argumentative AI system.
The San Francisco event was the first time anyone outside of IBM was able to witness a live debate between a human and its artificial intelligence system.        
At a small event in San Francisco last night, IBM hosted two debate club-style discussions between two humans and an AI called “Project Debater.” The goal was for the AI to ...
A large group of journalists and IBM employees sit quietly while a black monolith (yes, like the one found in 2001: A Space Odyssey) with a display shows three animated blue balls floating ...
Welcome to computational argumentation. IBM's Project Debater won a convincing victory in one debate but a human debater edged it out in another.
IBM shows off Project Debater, artificial intelligence project designed to make coherent arguments as it processes vast data setsIt was man 1, machine 1 in the first live, public debate between ...