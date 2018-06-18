IBM pits computer against human debaters TechXplore - 2 hours ago IBM pitted a computer against two human debaters in the first public demonstration of artificial intelligence technology it's been working on for more than five years.

This AI program could beat you in an argument—but it doesn’t know what it’s saying MIT Technology Review - 7 hours ago The latest human-versus-machine matchup involves an argumentative AI system.

IBM shows off an artificial intelligence that can debate a human and change some minds USA today - 5 hours ago The San Francisco event was the first time anyone outside of IBM was able to witness a live debate between a human and its artificial intelligence system.

What it’s like to watch an IBM AI successfully debate humans The Verge - 5 hours ago At a small event in San Francisco last night, IBM hosted two debate club-style discussions between two humans and an AI called “Project Debater.” The goal was for the AI to ...

IBM’s Project Debater is an AI that's ready to argue Engadget - 6 hours ago A large group of journalists and IBM employees sit quietly while a black monolith (yes, like the one found in 2001: A Space Odyssey) with a display shows three animated blue balls floating ...

An IBM computer debates humans -- and wins -- in a new, nuanced competition - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 6 hours ago Welcome to computational argumentation. IBM's Project Debater won a convincing victory in one debate but a human debater edged it out in another.