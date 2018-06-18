Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

22,000-year-old Panda Skull Shows New Family Line

Discover Magazine - 1 hours ago

When Qiaomei Fu got her hands on a 22,000-year-old panda skull in 2014, she was both surprised and elated. An expert in paleogenomics, Fu had done most of her past work on the DNA of ancient ...

22,000-year-old panda from cave in Southern China belongs to distinct, long-lost lineage

Phys.org - 3 hours ago

Researchers who've analyzed ancient mitochondrial (mt)DNA isolated from a 22,000-year-old panda found in Cizhutuo Cave in the Guangxi Province of China—a place where no pandas live today—have ...

Scientists find 22,000 year-old giant panda belonging to a distinct long-lost lineage

ZME Science - 2 hours ago

The lazy panda has a richer story than you'd think.

Long-lost giant panda relative is found

Daily Mail - 2 hours ago

The mysterious panda relative is believed to have separated from present-day pandas between 144,000 to 227,000 years ago. Its ancient skull was found by chance in a cave in Guangxi province. ...

Ancient panda skull reveals new giant panda lineage

UPI - 30 minutes ago

Analysis of genetic remains extracted from an ancient panda skull has revealed new giant panda lineage from Southern China.

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer