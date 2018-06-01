Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Student disruptors invent new way to synthesise DNA

Cosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago

Frustrated at the slow pace of putting code together, two young researchers took things into their own hands. Elizabeth Finkel reports.

