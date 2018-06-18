Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Pushing the limit: could cyanobacteria terraform Mars?

Cosmos Magazine - 8 hours ago

The discovery that blue-green algae can photosynthesise in extremely low light has implications for astrobiology. Andrew Masterson reports.

New type of photosynthesis discovered

Phys.org - Thu 14 Jun 18

The discovery changes our understanding of the basic mechanism of photosynthesis and should rewrite the textbooks.

Weird Low-Light Bacteria Could Potentially Thrive on Mars

SPACE.com - Fri 15 Jun 18

An international team of scientists has found that a strange type of bacteria can turn light into fuel in incredibly dim environments.

A “textbook changing” new form of photosynthesis has been discovered

ZME Science - Fri 15 Jun 18

A major discovery!

Researchers Discovered a New Type of Photosynthesis

Laboratory Equipment - Fri 15 Jun 18

NewsA new discovery changes understanding of the basic mechanism of photosynthesis.Contributed Author:&nbsp;Imperial College LondonTopics:&nbsp;Biotechnology

Study could help humans colonise Mars and hunt for alien life

SpaceDaily - 12 hours ago

Canberra, Australia (SPX) Jun 18, 2018 Scientists at The Australian National University (ANU) have contributed to an international study that will potentially help humans to colonise Mars ...

