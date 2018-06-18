Scientists discover three brand new planets hiding in our own galaxy The Independent - 3 hours ago The worlds are the youngest ever seen

3 Baby Alien Planets Detected Around Newborn Star SPACE.com - 1 hours ago Three exoplanets are in the process of being born around a young star that's not too far from the sun, two new studies report.

Trio of infant planets are found around a newborn star Daily Mail - 2 hours ago The young star and planets, found by the University of Michigan, are located 330 light-years from Earth in the direction of the constellation Sagittarius.