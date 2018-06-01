Clouds of spinning diamonds around stars solve an old mystery Newscientist - 40 minutes ago Tiny diamonds in clouds circling bright young stars may be the source of unexplained microwave radiation from space that has baffled astronomers since 1996

Nanodiamonds responsible for mysterious source of microwaves across the Milky Way Phys.org - 2 hours ago For decades, astronomers have puzzled over the exact source of a peculiar type of faint microwave light emanating from a number of regions across the Milky Way. Known as anomalous microwave ...

Tiny diamonds that surround stars may be responsible for the mysterious 'glow' in the Milky Way Daily Mail - 40 minutes ago An international team of researchers from Cardiff University looked at this microwave light found inside dust and gas that surrounds newly formed stars (artist's impression).

Diamonds in the sky give new stars their twinkle twinkle - CNET CNET - 2 hours ago Turns out an unexplained glow in the faraway heavens comes from massive swarms of diamonds in space.

Puzzling Cosmic Glow Is Caused by Diamond Dust Glamming Up Stars SPACE.com - 2 hours ago Diamond dust is responsible for a mysterious glow emanating from certain regions of the Milky Way galaxy, a new study reports.

Discovery in the sky with nanodiamonds Astrobiology Magazine - 2 hours ago A faint and mysterious stream of microwaves emanating from star systems far out in the Milky Way could be caused by tiny diamonds, new research has suggested.