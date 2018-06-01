Clouds of spinning diamonds around stars solve an old mystery

Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Tiny diamonds in clouds circling bright young stars may be the source of unexplained microwave radiation from space that has baffled astronomers since 1996

For decades, astronomers have puzzled over the exact source of a peculiar type of faint microwave light emanating from a number of regions across the Milky Way. Known as anomalous microwave ...

An international team of researchers from Cardiff University looked at this microwave light found inside dust and gas that surrounds newly formed stars (artist's impression).

Turns out an unexplained glow in the faraway heavens comes from massive swarms of diamonds in space.

Diamond dust is responsible for a mysterious glow emanating from certain regions of the Milky Way galaxy, a new study reports.

A faint and mysterious stream of microwaves emanating from star systems far out in the Milky Way could be caused by tiny diamonds, new research has suggested.

Some of the tiniest diamonds in the universe - bits of crystalline carbon hundreds of thousands of times smaller than a grain of sand - have been detected swirling around three infant star systems ...

