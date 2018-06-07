Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Smart jewelry that sends out a call for help claims $1 million Women's Safety XPrize

Gizmag - 13 hours ago

A discreet piece of smart jewelry that sends an alert to loved ones and tracks her location when a woman feels in danger has taken out the US$1 million XPrize for Women's Safety, the ...

Women’s Safety XPRIZE $1M winner is a smart, simple panic button

TechCrunch - 6 hours ago

Devices like smartphones ought to help people feel safer, but if you're in real danger the last thing you want to do is pull out your phone, go to your recent contacts, and type out a message ...

This $1M XPrize-winning smart jewelry could save your life - CNET

CNET - 8 hours ago

The connected jewelry lets you send emergency alerts with the push of a button.

Women's safety XPRIZE goes to small device to solve threat of sexual assault

USA today - 13 hours ago

The winning team of the $1 million Women&rsquo;s Safety XPRIZE contest hopes to use technology to solve the age-old threat of sexual assault. The contest was launched in 2016, after a rash of ...

Indian entrepreneurs win $1 million prize for safety device

The Hindu - 6 hours ago

Smart button concealed in wearables can send alerts in case of emergency

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer