An armoured ant, locked in biological warfare

Phys.org - 8 hours ago

Scientists probing one of the mysteries of the insect world have identified a powerful chemical weapon used in the arms race between fungus-farming leafcutter ants and the parasites that plague ...

Deadly behavior-modifying weapon identified in insect-world chemical arms race, ScienceDaily - 3 hours ago

Deadly behavior-modifying weapon identified in insect-world chemical arms race, Eurekalert - 8 hours ago