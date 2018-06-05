Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Ancestry service MyHeritage says 92 million customer email addresses were exposed

The Washington Post - 4 hours ago

The service did not learn about the breach until several months after the information was stolen, when a researcher alerted the company.

Google’s Project Fi will now let you add children under 13 to a family plan

The Verge - 4 hours ago

Google’s Project Fi is now letting users add children under the age of 13 to group plans through a Google account managed with Family Link. The additional functionality lets families ...

DJI is partnering with Axon to sell video-capable drones directly to cops

The Verge - 4 hours ago

DJI is partnering with Axon (the company formerly known as Taser) to sell DJI’s video-capable drones directly to police officers through a new Axon Air program. Through the program, ...

