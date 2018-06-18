Gravitational "bumper cars" could put Planet Nine hypothesis on ice

Gravitational "bumper cars" could put Planet Nine hypothesis on iceGizmag - 31 minutes ago
Over the last few years, there's been growing evidence for a huge, ninth planet lurking on the very edges of the Solar System. The dwarf planets and other icy bodies out there move in ...
Collective gravity, not Planet Nine, may explain the orbits of 'detached objects'Phys.org - 15 hours ago
Bumper car-like interactions at the edges of our solar system—and not a mysterious ninth planet—may explain the dynamics of strange bodies called "detached objects," according to a new study.Collective gravity, not Planet Nine, may explain the orbits of 'detached objects', SpaceDaily - 1 hours ago
Collective gravity, not Planet Nine, may explain the orbits of 'detached objects', ScienceDaily - 12 hours ago
Collective gravity, not Planet Nine, may explain the orbits of "detached objects", Newswise - 13 hours ago
'Planet 9' might really be a gang of asteroids shooting comets at us - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 13 hours ago
A theorized hidden planet screwing with the orbit of distant dwarf planets may really be smaller, more mischievous bits of space debris with a possible link to dinosaurs.
Scientists claim weird orbit of objects on the edge of the Milky way are NOT caused by Planet NineDaily Mail - 13 hours ago
Scientists from the University of Colorado at Boulder say bumper car-like interactions at the edge of the solar system explain the dynamics of 'detached bodies' such as Sedna (artist's impression). ...
New Theory: No Planet Nine, but Complex Gravity Interactions at Solar System’s FringeLaboratory Equipment - 13 hours ago
NewsA new theory contends that the “detached objects” interact like bumper cars, creating the strange movements that appear to defy what we can see in the solar system so far.Staff Author: Seth ...