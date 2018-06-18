Gravitational "bumper cars" could put Planet Nine hypothesis on ice Gizmag - 31 minutes ago Over the last few years, there's been growing evidence for a huge, ninth planet lurking on the very edges of the Solar System. The dwarf planets and other icy bodies out there move in ...

'Planet 9' might really be a gang of asteroids shooting comets at us - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 13 hours ago A theorized hidden planet screwing with the orbit of distant dwarf planets may really be smaller, more mischievous bits of space debris with a possible link to dinosaurs.

Scientists claim weird orbit of objects on the edge of the Milky way are NOT caused by Planet Nine Daily Mail - 13 hours ago Scientists from the University of Colorado at Boulder say bumper car-like interactions at the edge of the solar system explain the dynamics of 'detached bodies' such as Sedna (artist's impression). ...