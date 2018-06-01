Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Who gets their mass from the Higgs?

Phys.org - 2 hours ago

The Higgs field is like an endless ocean through which all matter swims. Some particles are like sponges and sop up mass as they lumber along, while others are as sprightly as tiny minnows and ...

Viewpoint: Sizing Up the Top Quark’s Interaction with the Higgs

APS Physics - 3 hours ago

Author(s): Matthew ReeceA proton collision experiment at CERN provides a new handle on the Higgs boson’s interaction with the heaviest of the quarks.[Physics 11, 56] Published Mon Jun 04, ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer