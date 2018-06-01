Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Wireless system can power devices inside the body

TechXplore - 4 hours ago

MIT researchers, working with scientists from Brigham and Women's Hospital, have developed a new way to power and communicate with devices implanted deep within the human body. Such devices ...

Implanted devices receive power wirelessly for new medical applications

The Engineer - 6 hours ago

MIT researchers have developed a new way to power and communicate with medical devices implanted deep within the human body. In use, the devices could deliver drugs, monitor conditions inside ...

