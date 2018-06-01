Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Lego Technic puts together exquisite, 3,599-piece Bugatti Chiron model

Gizmag - 7 hours ago

Following on from the recent Lego Porsche 911 GT3 RS model, Lego has extended its Technic range to include a one-eighth scale, beautiful reproduction of the Bugatti Chiron. Designers ...

Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron has beauty in the details - Roadshow

CNET Cutting Edge - Sat 2 Jun 18

The latest Lego Technic set has 3,599 individual pieces.

Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron Kit Is A 3,599-Piece Miniature Magnum Opus For Builders

HotHardware - Sat 2 Jun 18

Lego has rolled out the only way the 99% will ever get to own the Bugatti Chiron hypercar in the form of a sweet new Lego Technic kit #42083. This is a beast of a Lego kit with 3,599 pieces ...

2018 Bugatti Chiron Lego Technic kit is amazingly detailed

Engadget - Sat 2 Jun 18

By Joel Stocksdale Lego has finally followed up its amazing Porsche 911 GT3 Technic kit with a kit that&#039;s arguably more amazing, and certainly has more pieces. It&#039;s the 2018 ...

Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron is 3,599 pieces of awesome - Roadshow

CNET Cutting Edge - Fri 1 Jun 18

The engine has moving pistons, the interior has a movable gearshift and there's even a Bugatti-branded tote bag under the hood.

