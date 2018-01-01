Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Mysterious neutrino surplus hints at the existence of new particles

ScienceNews - 11 hours ago

Neutrinos show up in greater numbers than expected in an experiment, possibly bolstering the idea of a fourth type of the particle.

A Major Physics Experiment Just Detected A Particle That Shouldn't Exist

SPACE.com - 2 hours ago

There's something strange happening in the universe, and it's either evidence of a hidden particle, or a sign that the experiments are broken.

A Major Physics Experiment Just Detected A Particle That Shouldn't Exist, Livescience - 10 hours ago
Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer