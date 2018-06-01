Alibaba is testing a delivery robot with a revolutionary pair of eyes

Alibaba is testing a delivery robot with a revolutionary pair of eyesMIT Technology Review - 11 hours ago
China's Alibaba Puts Solid-State Lidar in a Delivery TruckIEEE Spectrum - Thu 31 May 18
That's one small step for delivery bots, but a giant one for solid-state lidar
Alibaba reveals new driverless delivery botBBC Technology - 17 hours ago
The G Plus could be used to courier deliveries or serve as an automated coffee vendor, the firm said.
Alibaba’s new autonomous robot delivers packages at a modest paceEngadget - Fri 1 Jun 18
Unlike its car vending machine concept, Alibaba's ideas for robots have been more mundane and mainly confined to warehouses (the same kind that Amazon uses). But today, the Chinese ...
Alibaba made a driverless robot that runs 9 mph to deliver packagesThe Verge - Thu 31 May 18
Alibaba has just announced a couple of tech innovations that hint at a future with even more delivery conveniences. The company showed off a driverless delivery robot that will ...