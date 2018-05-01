Dark matter may carry electrical charge

Dark matter may carry electrical chargeCosmos Magazine - Thu 31 May 18
Results from Western Australia may prompt a radical rethink of the properties of the elusive substance. Richard A Lovett reports.
Does some dark matter carry an electric charge?Phys.org - Wed 30 May 18
Astronomers have proposed a new model for the invisible material that makes up most of the matter in the Universe. They have studied whether a fraction of dark matter particles may have a tiny ...Does Some Dark Matter Carry an Electric Charge?, SpaceDaily - Thu 31 May 18
Could dark matter atoms explain a recent observation?Ars Technica - 5 hours ago
Paper suggests some dark matter atoms, charges are much smaller than an electron's.
Dark Matter May Have an Electric ChargeLivescience - 17 hours ago
The mysterious substance may not just interact with other matter through gravity.
Does Dark Matter Have an Electric Charge?SPACE.com - Fri 1 Jun 18
Does dark matter have an electric charge? No one's really wondered before, but researchers are exploring the possibility that some dark matter particles have a small electrical charge.
Dark matter halos may leave twinkling wake in galaxiesArs Technica - Thu 31 May 18
Dark matter halos leave wake of disturbed stars that may be visible in sky surveys.