Dark matter may carry electrical charge

Cosmos Magazine - Thu 31 May 18

Results from Western Australia may prompt a radical rethink of the properties of the elusive substance. Richard A Lovett reports.

Does some dark matter carry an electric charge?

Phys.org - Wed 30 May 18

Astronomers have proposed a new model for the invisible material that makes up most of the matter in the Universe. They have studied whether a fraction of dark matter particles may have a tiny ...

Does Some Dark Matter Carry an Electric Charge?, SpaceDaily - Thu 31 May 18

Could dark matter atoms explain a recent observation?

Ars Technica - 5 hours ago

Paper suggests some dark matter atoms, charges are much smaller than an electron's.

Dark Matter May Have an Electric Charge

Livescience - 17 hours ago

The mysterious substance may not just interact with other matter through gravity.

Does Dark Matter Have an Electric Charge?

SPACE.com - Fri 1 Jun 18

Does dark matter have an electric charge? No one's really wondered before, but researchers are exploring the possibility that some dark matter particles have a small electrical charge.

Dark matter halos may leave twinkling wake in galaxies

Ars Technica - Thu 31 May 18

Dark matter halos leave wake of disturbed stars that may be visible in sky surveys.

