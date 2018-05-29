Tesla in Autopilot mode crashes into California police car Phys.org - 2 hours ago Authorities say a Tesla sedan in Autopilot mode has crashed into a parked police cruiser in Southern California.

Tesla sedan in Autopilot mode collides with parked police vehicle in Laguna Beach TechCrunch - 1 hours ago A Tesla sedan running on Autopilot mode collided with a parked vehicle belonging to the Laguna Beach Police Department today. No one was in the police car and the Tesla driver had only minor ...

Tesla in Autopilot self-driving mode crashes into parked police cruiser USA today - 7 hours ago The accident in Laguna Beach, Calif., happened in almost the same place as a similar crash last year

Tesla that crashed into police car was in 'autopilot' mode, California official says Guardian.co.uk - 9 hours ago If confirmed, it would be the third time a Tesla in autopilot has crashed into a stationary emergency vehicle this yearA Tesla car operating in “autopilot” mode crashed into a stationary ...

Tesla Model S in Autopilot collides with police SUV Engadget - 10 hours ago A Model S driver in Laguna Beach has crashed into a parked (and thankfully unoccupied) police SUV while her EV's Autopilot was reportedly engaged, sustaining minor injuries in ...

Tesla hits parked California police vehicle; driver blames 'Autopilot' Reuters Technology - 10 hours ago WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The driver of a Tesla Inc Model S crashed into an unoccupied, parked police vehicle in Laguna Beach, California, on Tuesday and the driver told investigators the Tesla ...