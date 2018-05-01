Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

First light for SPIRou, exoplanet hunter

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

SPIRou, the new planet-hunting spectropolarimeter developed for the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope (CFHT), has successfully recorded its first starlight. Ten years after it was first designed ...

Exoplanet-hunting SPIRou records first light

Gizmag - 9 hours ago

A new eye has joined the hunt for planets around nearby stars. The instrument, dubbed SPIRou, has been installed at the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope (CFHT), where it has achieved first ...

'SPIRou' spectropolarimeter ready to begin exoplanet hunt

optics.org - 4 hours ago

State-of-the-art optical equipment achieves first light at the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope on the summit of Mauna Kea.

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer