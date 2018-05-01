First light for SPIRou, exoplanet hunter Phys.org - 6 hours ago SPIRou, the new planet-hunting spectropolarimeter developed for the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope (CFHT), has successfully recorded its first starlight. Ten years after it was first designed ...

Exoplanet-hunting SPIRou records first light Gizmag - 9 hours ago A new eye has joined the hunt for planets around nearby stars. The instrument, dubbed SPIRou, has been installed at the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope (CFHT), where it has achieved first ...