First light for SPIRou, exoplanet hunter

First light for SPIRou, exoplanet hunterPhys.org - 6 hours ago
SPIRou, the new planet-hunting spectropolarimeter developed for the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope (CFHT), has successfully recorded its first starlight. Ten years after it was first designed ...
Exoplanet-hunting SPIRou records first lightGizmag - 9 hours ago
A new eye has joined the hunt for planets around nearby stars. The instrument, dubbed SPIRou, has been installed at the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope (CFHT), where it has achieved first ...
'SPIRou' spectropolarimeter ready to begin exoplanet huntoptics.org - 4 hours ago
State-of-the-art optical equipment achieves first light at the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope on the summit of Mauna Kea.