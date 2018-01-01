Shrinking mass specs CandEN - 2 hours ago The portable devices haven’t yet caught on widely. Researchers continue to advance the technology and find new applications

Sending mass specs to Mars CandEN - 2 hours ago Mini mass specs are key components of Mars rovers

Expanding the repertoire of ion traps CandEN - 2 hours ago Researchers are simultaneously shrinking mass specs and broadening their tandem capabilities

Mini mass specs are still looking for an audience CandEN - 2 hours ago Decades in the making, miniature mass spectrometers still face technical hurdles to wider commercial adoption