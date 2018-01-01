Shrinking mass specsCandEN - 2 hours ago
The portable devices haven't yet caught on widely. Researchers continue to advance the technology and find new applications
Sending mass specs to Mars
Mini mass specs are key components of Mars rovers
Expanding the repertoire of ion traps
Researchers are simultaneously shrinking mass specs and broadening their tandem capabilities
Mini mass specs are still looking for an audience
Decades in the making, miniature mass spectrometers still face technical hurdles to wider commercial adoption
Shrinking magnetic sectors
Analytical chemists are bringing these old-school mass analyzers into the high-tech, miniature realm