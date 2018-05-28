Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Alien languages might not be that different from ours - CNET

CNET - Sat 26 May 18

ETs may share a kind of 'universal grammar' with us, say leading linguists like Noam Chomsky.

Decoding Alien Messages Could Be the Biggest Citizen-Science Project Ever

SPACE.com - Sat 26 May 18

Stay sharp! You may be needed to help decode a message from intelligent aliens someday.

Linguists gather in L.A. to ponder the Language of ET

SpaceDaily - 7 hours ago

Los Angeles CA (SPX) May 28, 2018 As preparation for communicating with intelligent life on other planets, linguists and other researchers gathered in Los Angeles to explore whether language ...

