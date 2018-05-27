Dinosaur dandruff reveals first evidence of skin shedding BBC News - Fri 25 May 18 Scientists uncover clues to how dinosaurs and early birds shed their skin from 125-million-year-old dandruff.

Dinosaur dandruff found in 125 million-year-old tiny beast FOXNews - 7 hours ago The oldest known case of dandruff has been identified in a small feathered dinosaur that roamed the Earth about 125 million years ago.

World's Oldest Dandruff Left Behind by Very Embarrassed Dinosaurs Livescience - Sat 26 May 18 The world's oldest dandruff has been found in a feathered dinosaur fossil — and scientists are stoked.

125 million-year-old dinosaur dandruff sheds new light on the evolution of birds Daily Mail - Fri 25 May 18 The University College Cork study found Just like human dandruff, the fossil dandruff is made of tough cells called corneocytes, which in life are dry and full of the protein keratin. ...