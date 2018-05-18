Immigrant asteroid is permanent resident

Immigrant asteroid is permanent residentCosmos Magazine - 1 hours ago
Object orbiting the sun in the wrong direction took up residence billions of years ago. Lauren Fuge reports.
An asteroid that has been orbiting backwards near Jupiter for billions of years may actually be an interstellar rock captured by our solar system
The discovery could give us clues about how life arrived on Earth
An asteroid from beyond our Solar System has been orbiting near Jupiter for billions of years, scientists say.
I don't think any wall can keep this guy out.
Another interstellar asteroid has been spotted in our solar system — and this one is not a visitor but a long-term resident, a new study reports.
The first "immigrant" asteroid from beyond our solar system could hold the key to the mysteries of space -- and even life.
The space rock (circled in yellow), spotted by researchers at the Nice Observatory in France, is the first known asteroid to have been captured from another star system.
Although the backward-orbiting asteroid initially came from another star system, it has since been (poorly) hiding out in Jupiter’s orbit.
A newly discovered asteroid is the only permanent, foreign-born member of the solar system, the first known interstellar expat.