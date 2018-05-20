Microsoft buys Semantic Machines to make AI sound more human

Microsoft buys Semantic Machines to make AI sound more humanTechspot - 12 minutes ago
Microsoft has purchased startup company Semantic Machines in an effort to make artificial intelligence bots sound more human. The Berkeley, California-based business focuses on contextual understanding ...
Microsoft's Future Cortana AI To Sound More Human Thanks To Semantic Machines AcquisitionHotHardware - 3 hours ago
Microsoft wants to improve its AI tech and is acquiring smaller firms to do just that. The software giant says that we are only at the start of teaching computers to understand the full context ...
Microsoft buys AI company to improve Cortana's conversational skillsEngadget - 3 hours ago
Microsoft has acquired a natural language AI firm called Semantic Machines to help Cortana and other bots carry on natural conversations, it announced. The tech "uses the power ...
Microsoft’s Latest Acquisition Will Help Make AI More ConversationalUbergizmo - 4 hours ago
If you’ve ever had a conversation with someone working at the concierge at a hotel or at the information counter in a mall, it’s basically that, a conversation where you can ask questions ...
Microsoft acquires AI company to make Cortana and bots sound more humanThe Verge - 6 hours ago
Microsoft is acquiring conversational AI startup Semantic Machines in an effort to make bots and intelligent assistants like Cortana sound and respond more like humans. Founded ...
Microsoft acquires conversational AI startup Semantic Machines to help bots sound more lifelikeTechCrunch - 9 hours ago
Microsoft announced today that it has acquired Semantic Machines, a Berkeley-based startup that wants to solve one of the biggest challenges in conversational AI: making chatbots sound more ...
Microsoft's acquisition of Semantic Machines is all about AI - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 11 hours ago
Microsoft announces Sunday its acquisition of Semantic Machines Inc, a company focused on conversational AI.
Microsoft’s Cortana could soon be more ‘human’Techradar - 5 hours ago
Microsoft has agreed to acquire Semantic Machines, a company that specializes in human-machine interactions.
Microsoft buys Semantic Machines to push its AI ambitions forwardFastcompany Tech - 5 hours ago
The Redmond, California, company has bought the Berkeley-based Semantic Machines, the company has announced in a blog post. The Redmond, California, company has bought the Berkeley-based Semantic ...