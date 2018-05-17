Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Elon Musk doesn’t want anyone slowing down his plan to dig tunnels under Los Angeles

The Washington Post - Fri 18 May 18

His plan for Loop - a zero-emission, high speed rail project - sounds like it should have been a sure thing in a stalled city. Instead, some residents and city officials are voicing opposition.

Elon Musk promises $1 tunnel rides under LA at 150 mph

The Independent - Fri 18 May 18

&apos;You&apos;d be going very fast the whole time and the only time you&apos;d actually stop would be when you exit.&apos;

We're all just sitting at the altar of Elon Musk's crazy genius - CNET

CNET - 2 hours ago

The billionaire entrepreneur's LA Loop spectacle left me dazzled and confused.

Elon Musk's Boring Company will ship its flamethrowers in two weeks

Daily Mail - Fri 18 May 18

Tech mogul Elon Musk disclosed that the $500 (£351) flamethrowers would start shipping within two weeks. The flamethrowers quickly sold out and generated $7.5 million for the firm. ...

Elon Musk holds public information session regarding The Boring Company

Techspot - Fri 18 May 18

Elon Musk on Thursday evening hosted a public “information session” regarding his work with The Boring Company, a side project of sorts that aims to dig tunnels under major cities to help ...

Elon Musk says a ride on the Boring Company's tunnels beneath Los Angeles will cost $1

USA today - Fri 18 May 18

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO&apos;s Boring Company aims to ease gridlock by tunneling under traffic. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

Boring Company flamethrower shipments to start in two weeks

Engadget - Thu 17 May 18

Tonight at an event to explain the details of his tunneling project, The Boring Company, Elon Musk was asked about the 20,000 flamethrowers it sold a few months ago. Musk said that ...

Elon Musk's Boring Company will personally deliver your flamethrower - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - Thu 17 May 18

The company starts delivering in two weeks.

Elon Musk details his plan to rid LA of traffic with $1 rides on the Boring Co. ‘Loop’

TechCrunch - Thu 17 May 18

This evening, Boring Company executives Elon Musk and Steve Davis offered a few more details about their plans to revolutionize LA urban transit, introducing the &#8220;Loop&#8221; which would ...

Elon Musk posts pic of Boring Company branded sweets to Instagram

Daily Mail - Thu 17 May 18

Elon Musk is doubling down on his bet to create a candy company. The tech mogul shared a photo of some Boring Company-branded candy to his Instagram on Thursday with just the caption 'lol'. ...

Take The Ride Of Your Life: Elon Musk Offers 150 MPH Loop Ride For $1

CleanTechnica - Sat 19 May 18

Elon Musk recently outlined some of the details in the Boring Company's LA tunnel -- including a possible $1 per person ride

Elon Musk: Boring Company’s L.A. “Loop” tunnel system will cost $1/ride

Fastcompany Tech - Fri 18 May 18

Musk said the 11-mile, eight-minute trip would carry people from downtown L.A. to the city&#x2019;s international airport for a fare of only $1. Musk revealed the cost of fares for his company&#x2019;s ...

