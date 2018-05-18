Stunning first image sent back by NASA’s planet-hunter satellite

Stunning first image sent back by NASA’s planet-hunter satelliteNewscientist - 8 hours ago
The beauty of the skies is on display in this incredible image, the first sent back by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite on its way past the moon
NASA's new planet hunter snaps initial test image, swings by Moon toward final orbitPhys.org - 10 hours ago
NASA's next planet hunter, the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), is one step closer to searching for new worlds after successfully completing a lunar flyby on May 17. The spacecraft ...NASA's new planet hunter snaps initial test image, swings by Moon toward final orbit, Eurekalert - 11 hours ago
NASA’s newest planet-hunting satellite takes a stellar first test imageTechCrunch - 4 hours ago
TESS, the satellite launched by NASA last month that will search thousands of stars for Earth-like exoplanets, has just sent back its first test image. It's just a quick one, not "science-quality," ...
NASA's planet-hunting TESS spacecraft snaps first test image and completes flyby of the moonDaily Mail - 4 hours ago
NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) completed a lunar flyby on May 17, passing roughly 5,000 miles from the moon en route to its final working orbit.
New NASA planet hunter TESS shares first photo from space - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 8 hours ago
The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite gets all starry-eyed in its first shot.
NASA's New Exoplanet Hunter Just Buzzed the Moon and Snapped Its 1st Photo!SPACE.com - 9 hours ago
The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite zoomed within about 5,000 miles (8,000 kilometers) of the moon yesterday (May 17) in an orbit-shaping maneuver. The spacecraft also recently took its ...
Gravity Assist Podcast: TESS, with Martin StillSPACE.com - 16 hours ago
NASA's new Chief Scientist, Dr Jim Green, speaks to Martin Still, who is the Program Manager on the TESS mission, about how its quest to discover nearby exoplanets.
What's Next for Exoplanet Searches? A Talk with Astrophysicist Sara SeagerSPACE.com - Thu 17 May 18
How will we know when we've found another Earth?What's Next for Exoplanet Searches? Live Science Talks with Astrophysicist Sara Seager, Livescience - Wed 16 May 18
TESS snaps image of the stars as it swings by the moon en route to its final orbitUPI - 7 hours ago
TESS, NASA's next-generation planet hunter, snapped a picture of the stars as it swung within 5,000 miles of the moon on Thursday.