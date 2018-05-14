Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Email encryption standards hacked

Phys.org - 22 minutes ago

A research team from the University of Applied Sciences (FH) in Münster, Horst Görtz Institute for IT Security at Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB), and Katholieke Universiteit Leuven has demonstrated ...

Security researchers outwit, bypass popular email encryption

TechXplore - 51 minutes ago

Germany's cybersecurity agency says German and Belgian researchers have found a way to outwit two widely used forms of email encryption.

Security researchers discover critical flaw in PGP encryption that reveals plaintext

Techspot - 51 minutes ago

Pretty Good Privacy (PGP) is an encryption tool used to sign emails, documents, directories, and even full hard disks. According to security researcher and professor Sebastian Schninzel of FH ...

Popular encrypted email standards are unsafe - European researchers

Reuters Technology - 1 hours ago

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European researchers have found that the popular PGP and S/MIME email encryption standards are vulnerable to being hacked, leading them to urge people using them to disable ...

PGP: 'Serious' flaw found in secure email tech

BBC Technology - 3 hours ago

The vulnerability affects PGP - a widely used means of encrypting emails.

Researchers warn of critical flaw affecting PGP and S/MIME

TechCrunch - 5 hours ago

Those who use PGP and S/MIME to send secure emails are being advised to cease using and disable the tools with immediate effect following a major security scare. Researcher Sebastian Schinzel, ...

Critical PGP and S/MIME bugs can reveal encrypted e-mails. Uninstall now

Arstechnica - 8 hours ago

The flaws, can expose e-mails sent in the past and "pose an immediate threat."

A “serious” flaw has been found in PGP and S/MIME email encryption

Fastcompany Tech - 2 hours ago

Right now there is no fix for the flaw, but there are steps PGP users can take to mitigate the risks. Researchers have announced that a serious flaw has been found in the technology people rely ...

