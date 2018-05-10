Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Device could make underwater objects appear invisible to sonar

BBC News - 16 minutes ago

Researchers have developed a device that could make objects appear invisible to sonar detection.

Cloaking devices—it's not just 'Star Trek' anymore

Phys.org - 3 hours ago

Cloaking devices play a pivotal role in many sci-fi television programs. Scientists are now working to take this technology from the dramatic realm of science fiction and make it real. Amanda ...

Ultrasonic attack is unlikely, but incidental exposure presents plenty of problems

Phys.org - Wed 9 May 18

New technologies for mobile devices may use ultrasonic sound waves for a variety of purposes, from charging your phone when you enter your room to collecting data on which advertisements you ...

Researchers create a real cloaking device

TechCrunch - 3 hours ago

Researcher Amanda D. Hanford at Pennsylvania State University has created a real cloaking device that can route sound waves around an object, making it invisible to some sensing techniques. ...

Star Trek cloaking devices are a step closer after new breakthrough

Daily Mail - 4 hours ago

Researchers at Pennsylvania State University have created a material that deflects sonar waves without echoing them back.

Ultrasonic attacks are unlikely, but exposure to ultrasounds is unhealthy

ZME Science - Wed 9 May 18

Keep an eye out -- I mean, an ear out, for ultrasounds.

Underwater acoustic ground cloak designed

ScienceDaily - 17 minutes ago

Scientists are now working to take cloaking devices from the dramatic realm of science fiction and make them real. Researchers are taking the introductory steps to make acoustic ground cloaks. ...

