Why Scientists Taught A Spider to Jump on Command

Discover Magazine - 3 hours ago

Spiders may give you the creeps, but they’re pretty cool critters. They create silk that scientists are still learning from, and use them to spin webs that are natural works of symmetric art. And, ...

Scientists train spider to jump on demand to discover secrets of animal movement

Phys.org - 12 hours ago

Scientists have unlocked the secrets of how some predatory spiders catch their prey whilst hunting by successfully training one to jump different distances and heights for the first time.

Scientists train spider to jump on demand to discover secrets of animal movement, ScienceDaily - 10 hours ago
Scientists train spider to jump on demand to discover secrets of animal movement, Eurekalert - 13 hours ago

How a spider jumps on its prey - science has the answer

BBC News - 13 hours ago

Scientists hope to learn how to build tiny jumping robots - by studying an extraordinary spider.

What scientists learned after they trained spiders to jump on demand

ZME Science - 10 hours ago

This study might help scientists build a new generation of super-agile micro-robots.

Scientists train a spider to jump on demand to unlock the arachnids' hunting secrets

Daily Mail - 13 hours ago

Researchers at the University of Manchester also hope to use their findings to create a new class of agile micro-robots that jump like deadly spiders.

Scientists study jumping spiders to create agile robots

Engadget - 13 hours ago

However creepy jumping spiders might be, they&#039;re undoubtedly biomechanical marvels: they can jump up to six times their body length from a complete stop. Wouldn&#039;t that be ...

Researchers train spider to jump on command

UPI - 9 hours ago

For the first time, scientists have trained a spider to jump at different distances and different heights.

