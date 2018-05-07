In a fatal crash, Uber’s autonomous car detected a pedestrian—but chose to not stop

In a fatal crash, Uber’s autonomous car detected a pedestrian—but chose to not stopMIT Technology Review - 6 hours ago
Fatal autonomous Uber crash could have been a result of improper sensor tuning, report claimsTechspot - 3 hours ago
Uber doesn't exactly have the best record as far as controversies go, and that doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon.
Uber Self-Driving AI System Reportedly Saw Pedestrian But Ran Her Over In Fatal CrashHotHardware - 4 hours ago
It looks as though we're now receiving some preliminary findings on what went terribly wrong when a self-driving Uber Volvo XC90 failed to identify a pedestrian walking across a road at night, ...
Uber's fatal self-driving crash reportedly caused by software - RoadshowCNET - 4 hours ago
The software that's supposed to detect objects in the road was tuned down, which caused it to ignore a pedestrian walking across a dark Arizona road, according to The Information.
Uber hires senior safety official after deadly Arizona self-driving car crashUSA today - 5 hours ago
Uber has brought on a former head of the National Transportation Safety Board to conduct a "top-to-bottom" safety review of its self-driving car program.        
Uber hires safety adviser after fatal crash, won't confirm report on software flawReuters Technology - 5 hours ago
(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] on Monday said it has hired a former U.S. regulator to advise the company on safety, but would not confirm a technology website's report that a software ...
A software problem likely led to deadly Uber accident in March - CNETCNET - 6 hours ago
That software is reportedly designed to determine how the self-driving car should react to detected objects, but the way it was tuned prevented it from stopping.Uber finds that a software problem likely led to deadly accident in March - CNET, CNET - 6 hours ago
Uber reportedly thinks its self-driving car killed someone because it ‘decided’ not to swerveThe Verge - 6 hours ago
Uber has discovered the reason why one of the test cars in its fledgling self-driving car fleet struck and killed a pedestrian earlier this year, according to The Information. While ...
Uber vehicle reportedly saw but ignored woman it struckTechCrunch - 7 hours ago
The cause of the fatal crash of an Uber self-driving car appears to have been at the software level, specifically a function that determines which objects to ignore and which to attend to, The ...
Uber crash reportedly caused by software that ignored objects in roadEngadget - 7 hours ago
Uber has reportedly discovered that the fatal crash involving one of its prototype self-driving cars was probably caused by software faultily set up to ignore objects in the road, sources ...
Uber hires former NTSB chair to advise on safety culture after fatal crashReuters Technology - 7 hours ago
(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] said Monday it has hired a former National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chairman to advise the company on its safety culture after a fatal self-driving ...